Horsing Around with Art: A Student’s View of the Sport of Kings

Hundreds of pieces of extraordinary student artwork will be on display beginning Monday, January 21st for the Kentucky Derby Museum’s 33rd annual Horsing Around with Art: A Student’s view of the Sport of Kings art competition, presented by WinStar Farm. The competition is open to students in grades one-12 from Louisville Metro public, private or parochial schools and showcases the student’s take on the Kentucky Derby in different artistic style, media and form. This year, 30 schools submitted 223 pieces of artwork for the competition.

The 2019 Horsing Around With Art: A Student’s View of the Sport of Kings runs January 21 through February 17 in the Museum’s Matt Winn Gallery. A panel of judges will select winners in several categories of distinctive and divisional awards. One Grand Prize winner, whose work is judged to best “capture the spirit of the Kentucky Derby”, will take home six tickets to Kentucky Derby 145 and will have their artwork on display at the Kentucky Derby Museum for one year. Other prizes include a chance to experience Churchill Downs Racetrack’s backside during the first morning of Derby Week, a tour of WinStar Farm, a tour of Hermitage Farm and high quality art supplies.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit DerbyMuseum.org