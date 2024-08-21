× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Host Plants for Insects - In-Person

Host Plants for Insects - In-Person at Yew Dell Gardens

$40 - $50 per person. Ticket includes host plant from Yew Dell’s nursery.

It’s not just Monarch caterpillars and milkweed, many insects need a specific plant to complete their life cycle. Join Yew Dell’s Nursery & Greenhouse Manager, Jeff Margreiter, and Director of Horticulture & Facilities, Jacob Stidham, as they go way beyond the Monarch and talk about the many, many other plants in the garden that provide a niche source of food for insects.

