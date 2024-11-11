Host a Vet - Veteran's Day Virtual Event

Meet Kentucky standard KRS 158.075 by observing Veterans Day on Monday, November 11, in your school with this special virtual experience. From boot camp to travels abroad, our veterans share experiences and answer questions about their time on active duty and their return home. Watch from your school or home as we celebrate and honor our servicepersons! This is a FREE virtual event for students in grades 4-12.

Registration is required. Registration closes Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The event will be on Zoom. Educators can submit students’ questions to khseducation@ky.gov for our participating veterans by Monday, Nov. 4 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

For more information call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/events