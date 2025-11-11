Host a Vet - Virtual

Join the Kentucky Military History Museum as we celebrate Veterans Day! During this virtual, hands-on learning experience, we will learn about the history of Veterans Day and how to care for the American flag. While students design their own flags, a veteran will talk about what Veterans Day means to them and help us fold our “flags” together. We will also participate in the traditional minute of silence at the stroke of 11:00 EST, as we remember the military men and women who serve our country. Recommended for K-5th grade students.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/host-a-vet-2