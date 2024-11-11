Host a Vet Jr. - Virtual Veteran’s Day Celebration

Join the Kentucky Military History Museum as we celebrate Veteran’s Day! This virtual program is designed for grades k-3rd and provides a hands-on learning experience. Together, we will learn about the American flag, what the colors mean, and how to care for the flag. While students design their own flags, a veteran will talk about what Veteran’s Day means to them and help us fold our “flags” together!

For more information call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/events