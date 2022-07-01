Hot Air Balloon Glow in Campbellsville

to

Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Hot Air Balloon Glow in Campbellsville

See 15+ giant hot air balloons inflate and light up the night sky at the Hot Air Balloon Glow during the Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration! Get up close and personal to the balloons, talk to the pilots and even get your picture taken inside the basket. Both kids and adults will enjoy this great event, so get ready to take lots of photos!

The Murakami Hot Air Balloon Glow will take place Friday, July 1st, at 8:00 pm at the Taylor County Fairgrounds at 1721 E Broadway St

Campbellsville, KY 42718

See the Campbellsville Fourth of July full schedule of events at https://campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com/

For more information call 270-465-8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com

Info

Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270-465-8601
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hot Air Balloon Glow in Campbellsville - 2022-07-01 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hot Air Balloon Glow in Campbellsville - 2022-07-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hot Air Balloon Glow in Campbellsville - 2022-07-01 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hot Air Balloon Glow in Campbellsville - 2022-07-01 20:00:00 ical