Campbellsville Fourth of July Murakami Hot Air Balloon Glow

Hot Air Balloon Glow in Campbellsville

See 15+ giant hot air balloons inflate and light up the night sky at the Hot Air Balloon Glow during the Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration! Get up close and personal to the balloons, talk to the pilots and even get your picture taken inside the basket. Both kids and adults will enjoy this great event, so get ready to take lots of photos!

The Murakami Hot Air Balloon Glow will take place Friday, July 1st, at 8:00 pm at the Taylor County Fairgrounds at 1721 E Broadway St

Campbellsville, KY 42718

See the Campbellsville Fourth of July full schedule of events at https://campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com/

For more information call 270-465-8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com