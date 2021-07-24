Hot Brown Smackdown with Kentucky Shine at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

oin us for an evening of Bluegrass Under the Stars with Hot Brown Smackdown and Kentucky Shine on July 24th at 7 pm! Presented by American Patriot Getaways, this event will take place on the outdoor stage of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Seating will not be provided, so bring your own chairs or blanket. Bar and concessions will be available.

Hot Brown Smackdown is a 6-piece jamgrass ensemble from the great city of Louisville, KY. Hot Brown has delighted concert/festival goers for years, combining brightly textured, hard-driving, POWERFUL bluegrass polyphony with high-energy groove and soul. They love what they do, and it’s evident at every show with their energy, enthusiasm, and their connection with the crowd. They’re here to have fun and spread the love, and the audience always reciprocates in full!

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org