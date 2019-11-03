Hot Cider Hustle 5K Run Walk at Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Hot Cider Hustle 5K Run/Walk at Kentucky Horse Park

Awards will be given to the top 3 participants in each age group as well as the overall winner, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Lexington, KY. The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers. More than just a roof over their heads, it's a nurturing community that helps patients access the care they need.

For more information call (224) 757-5425 or visit kentuckyruns.com/lexingtonhotciderhustle

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
