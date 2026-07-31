Hot Town Cool Comics at Darkness Brewing
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Darkness Brewing 224 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073
Hot Town Cool Comics
Hot Town Cool Comics
Hot Town Cool Comics at Darkness Brewing
Justin Bradley . . . a funny man and a passtor!
Katie Gayer of Broad Comedy and JoyRide Comedy
Phil Pointer: local legend with specials on Spotify and YouTube
Headliner Mark Chaulifoux . . . Nationally Touring Local Favorite!!!
This show will melt away your summer sweat into cool laughs.
(Erin O'Sorus, of Production O'Sorus, hosting)
For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3757490-0?pid=11713