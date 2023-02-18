Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at Truist Arena
Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099
The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings audiences the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the DARK! Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™, will light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a great value for the whole family!
Three Shows - check website for times and tickets.
For more information, please visit thetruistarena.com/