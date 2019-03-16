Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at KFC Yum! Center

 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring everyone’s favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life, combining Hot Wheels’ iconic jumps and stunts with epic crashing and smashing to deliver an exhilarating family entertainment experience for kids of all ages. In addition to the Trucks, each show will feature specialty acts like the superstars of freestyle motocross, world record attempts, and Megasaurus – the massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels – as it makes its Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live debut.

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
