Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at KFC Yum! Center

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ returns to KFC Yum! Center on March 14th for two epic performances! Families and fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience.

The show continues to offer affordable prices for the whole family. Just like last year, kids tickets are still affordable at only $11 with adult tickets pricing at $39, $35, $29.

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com