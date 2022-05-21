Rodgers & Hammerstein: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
It’s an “enchanted evening” of the best of Rodgers & Hammerstein, featuring guest vocalists Steve Amerson and Laurie Gayle Stephenson. Unforgettable hits from Broadway blockbusters, including Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Carousel, and The King and I.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
