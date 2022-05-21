Rodgers & Hammerstein: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

It’s an “enchanted evening” of the best of Rodgers & Hammerstein, featuring guest vocalists Steve Amerson and Laurie Gayle Stephenson. Unforgettable hits from Broadway blockbusters, including Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Carousel, and The King and I.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com