House of Heavy at Headliners Music Hall

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Headliners Music Hall 1386 Lexington Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

House of Heavy at Headliners Music Hall

House of Heavy is a night built for the fans who crave the pit, the riffs, the breakdowns, and the chaos, but are tired of waiting for the next metal tour to hit their city. We’re bringing the energy of a packed metal show to you all year long: the nu-metal nostalgia, the alt-metal anthems, the metal-core breakdowns. Come scream along, throw down with friends, and lose yourself in the heaviest night out your city has to offer

For more information call (502) 584-8088.

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Headliners Music Hall 1386 Lexington Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Concerts & Live Music
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