How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Appalachian Center for the Arts

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Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Appalachian Center for the Arts

Based on the iconic animated film and beloved children’s book, "Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas!" features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. High above Who-ville, the Grinch watches the cheerful Whos celebrate Christmas with growing frustration. With a heart “two sizes too small,” he hatches a plan to steal Christmas once and for all, only to discover that the true meaning of the holiday can’t be wrapped up or taken away.

Tickets: $22 Adults | $15 Senior | $12 Students (under 18) + Fee

For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org

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Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Theater & Dance
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