How to Make Tomato Jam at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
How to Make Tomato Jam
Join our good friend, and professional horticulturalist Chelsea Hicks for a how-to lesson on cooking and canning your own tomato jam with this summer’s harvest.
For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/music
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Workshops