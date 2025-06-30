How to Make Tomato Jam at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

to

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

How to Make Tomato Jam at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Join our good friend, and professional horticulturalist Chelsea Hicks for a how-to lesson on cooking and canning your own tomato jam with this summer’s harvest.

For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/music

Info

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Workshops
502-276-5404
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - How to Make Tomato Jam at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2025-06-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - How to Make Tomato Jam at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2025-06-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - How to Make Tomato Jam at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2025-06-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - How to Make Tomato Jam at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2025-06-30 18:00:00 ical