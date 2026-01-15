How to Make a Summer Charcuterie Tray at McCracken County Public Library

AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.

How to Make a Summer Charcuterie Tray led by Mindy Carroll, owner of Fresh Foodies Gourmet Catering Thursday July 9, 20265:30-6:30

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net