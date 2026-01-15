How to Make a Summer Charcuterie Tray at McCracken County Public Library
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
×
AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library
The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.
How to Make a Summer Charcuterie Tray led by Mindy Carroll, owner of Fresh Foodies Gourmet Catering Thursday July 9, 20265:30-6:30
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History