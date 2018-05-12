How-to-Fest at the Louisville Free Public Library

Want to learn how to belly dance? Make origami? Raise chickens? Brew Turkish coffee? These are just a sample of more than 100 things you can learn in five hours at the Louisville Free Public Library’s annual How-To Festival.

Sessions will be located in more than 20 areas throughout the building and surrounding grounds, transforming the entire library into a giant classroom.

Food trucks will be available.

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org