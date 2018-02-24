Howie Mandel at SKyPAC

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for over 30 years. Mandel is executive producer of many shows through his production company ALEVY PRODUCTIONS, which has produced the series Take It All and Howie Do It for NBC, Deal With It for TBS and Mobbed for FOX, among others. He currently serves as a judge on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series, America’s Got Talent, now in its 11th season with this being Mandel’s seventh season on the series. Previously, Howie received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Host For A Reality or Reality-Competition Program” for Deal or No Deal and a Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Game Show Host” for the syndicated version of the show.

