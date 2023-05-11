Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos at Preston Arts Center

Join the Henderson Area Arts Alliance for our first ever Dueling Pianos fundraiser on Thursday, May 11th on the Preston Arts Center stage! Come out and enjoy the high-energy live music show centered around party anthems that you request. The piano-playing vocalists take song requests from the crowd; no genre, decade, or artist will stump these expert entertainers from Howl at the Moon.

Song request donations will directly benefit HAAA. Tickets include dinner, a seat at one of our on stage round tables, hours of entertainment and a special sneak peek announcement of our 23-24 Performing Arts Season!

Schedule of Events

5:30pm Doors, Bar & Silent Auction Open

6:00pm Buffet Dinner Served

6:30-9:30pm Howl at the Moon Performance & Dancing

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling 270-826-5916

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org