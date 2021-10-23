Howl-o-Ween: Detention with Hagrid at Woodlands Nature Station

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites you to a magical event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 23 rd , 2021 at the Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes. Howl-o-Ween: Detention with Hagrid will include multiple natural history programs based on the beloved fantasy world of wizards and witches!

You have earned a detention with Hagrid! Touch the Portkey to be transported into the Forbidden Forest to help Hagrid care for his Fantastic Beasts. Help find Aldo the baby Sasquatch, seek for the misplaced Golden Snitch, and census the forest for magical creatures. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. You can even wear your house colors!

Ongoing Activities:

*Wand Making

*Potions

*Patronus Charm Craft

*Divinations & Nature Fortune Telling

*Tri-wizard Tournament Practice Obstacle Course

Class Schedule:

11am Parseltongue 101 (Snakes Up Close)

12pm Messenger Owls (Owls Up Close)

1 pm Defense Against the Dark Arts (Animal Defenses)

2 pm Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Backyard tour)

3 pm Messenger Owls (Owls Up Close)

All activities are included in Nature Station admission fees, which are $7 for ages 18 and up; $5 for ages 5-17; and free for ages 4 and under. For more details, call Woodlands Nature Station at (270) 924-2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us. g

