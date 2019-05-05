Human Being Tour at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Human Being Tour with John Crist at The Paramount Arts Center

With over 500 million video views and sold out shows from coast to coast, comedian and viral video sensation John Crist is the next big thing in standup comedy. Whether you know him from viral videos “Millennial International,” “Lady Who Has a Bible Verse for Every Situation,” or “Road Rage in the Church Parking Lot,” Crist has solidified his comedy prowess with sold out shows from coast to coast, highlighted by recent television appearances on Live at Gotham and Laughs on Fox.

