Humana Festival of New American Plays Kick Off Party
Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m.
Actors Theatre Lobby | Pamela Brown Auditorium
Join us as we kick off the 44th Humana Festival of New American Plays!
Enjoy a reception with light appetizers and a cash bar. Then catch a sneak peek of the upcoming shows making their premiere at this year's Festival!
Tickets are FREE, reservations required.
For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org