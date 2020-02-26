Humana Festival of New American Plays Kick Off Party

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre Kick Off Party!

Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m.

Actors Theatre Lobby | Pamela Brown Auditorium

Join us as we kick off the 44th Humana Festival of New American Plays!

Enjoy a reception with light appetizers and a cash bar. Then catch a sneak peek of the upcoming shows making their premiere at this year's Festival!

Tickets are FREE, reservations required.

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org

