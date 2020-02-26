Humana Festival of New American Plays Kick Off Party

Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre Kick Off Party!

Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m.

Actors Theatre Lobby | Pamela Brown Auditorium

Join us as we kick off the 44th Humana Festival of New American Plays!

Enjoy a reception with light appetizers and a cash bar. Then catch a sneak peek of the upcoming shows making their premiere at this year's Festival!

Tickets are FREE, reservations required.

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org