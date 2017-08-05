Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station

Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211

Hummingbird Festival  at Woodlands Nature Station

Ruby-throated Hummingbird migration peaks at Land Between the Lakes in August. “This festival is a wonderful time for people to see and learn about these powerful birds,” says Nature Station Lead Naturalist John Pollpeter. “A large number of hummingbirds stop here on their way south to Central America and up to 250 might visit our feeders in a single day.”

Highlights include hummingbird banding and release demonstrations, a wildlife art show, staff-led programs, a native plant sale, live animal encounters, local wildlife experts and activities for kids. Food will be available for purchase.

Woodlands Nature Station will host the 21st Annual Hummingbird Festival, Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, from 10am-5pm at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Admission to this special event is $7 ages 13 and up, $5 ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.

For more information call 800-525-7077 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us

800-525-7077
