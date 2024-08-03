Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station
to
Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211
Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station
Watch hummingbird banding, shop native plants and local art, and learn how to welcome wildlife to your own backyard. We can't wait to welcome hummingbird lovers from all over to the Nature Station backyard! August 3 & 4, 10am - 4pm.
For more information call 800-525-7077 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us
Info
Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211
Kids & Family