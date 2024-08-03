Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station

to

Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211

Hummingbird Festival  at Woodlands Nature Station

 Watch hummingbird banding, shop native plants and local art, and learn how to welcome wildlife to your own backyard. We can't wait to welcome hummingbird lovers from all over to the Nature Station backyard! August 3 & 4, 10am - 4pm.

For more information call 800-525-7077 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us

Info

Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211
Kids & Family
800-525-7077
to
Google Calendar - Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station - 2024-08-03 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station - 2024-08-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station - 2024-08-03 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station - 2024-08-03 10:00:00 ical