Hummingbirds 101 at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Hummingbirds 101

Jul 16, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by Naturalist John Pollpeter, LBL Woodlands Nature Station

Hummingbirds 101 explores the fascinating lives of these tiny, winged wonders and learn about their amazing migratory journey. You will also find out how to provide food and shelter that will attract them to your own yard.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
