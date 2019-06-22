Hundred Acre 5k Run at The Arboretum

Join us this June for the second annual Hundred Acre 5k to be held at the beautiful Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky in the heart of Lexington! John’s Run/Walk Shop and the Arboretum have teamed up to bring you a race to let you experience your favorite place to run or walk in a whole new way! Bring your little ones and stick around after the race for the children’s fun-run (ages 2-10). Both the 5k and the Children's Mile will be run on a safe course closed to traffic through the beautiful Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky. All 5k participants will receive a Hundred Acre 5k race T-shirt and Arboretum-themed finisher award. All children participating in the fun run will receive a free day admission to the Kentucky’s Children Garden and a ribbon.

For 2019, proceeds from the race will help fund plant collection trips for the Arboretum! The Arboretum’s collection of native plants is known as the Walk Across Kentucky. Plants from each of the seven distinct [physiographic] regions of the state are represented across the walk, and these trees, shrubs, grasses, and wildflowers are wild-collected from across Kentucky. This means that Arboretum staff, professional colleagues, and botanists venture into wild areas throughout the state to collect seeds and seedlings, propagate and grow them, and plant them in The Arboretum to preserve Kentucky’s botanical heritage.

For more information call (859) 257-6955 or visit arboretum.ca.uky.edu