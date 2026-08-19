Hunter Flynn brings ‘Back to My Roots Tour’ at The Virginia Theater
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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
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Hunter Flynn brings ‘Back to My Roots Tour’
Kentucky singer-songwriter Hunter Flynn is coming back to his roots.
Pulaski County’s own Flynn, a Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Artist-in-Residence and the voice behind Appalachian Soul, will bring his Back to My Roots Tour to The Virginia on Friday, Nov. 27, in a Thanksgiving homecoming performance that will introduce crowds to his newest work.
For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/
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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music