Hunter Flynn brings ‘Back to My Roots Tour’ at The Virginia Theater

Hunter Flynn brings ‘Back to My Roots Tour’

Kentucky singer-songwriter Hunter Flynn is coming back to his roots.

Pulaski County’s own Flynn, a Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Artist-in-Residence and the voice behind Appalachian Soul, will bring his Back to My Roots Tour to The Virginia on Friday, Nov. 27, in a Thanksgiving homecoming performance that will introduce crowds to his newest work.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/