Hunter S. Thompson's Campaign for Sheriff at The Frazier Museum

This exhibit will explore Louisville's native son, Hunter S. Thompson's, and his bid to become sheriff of Pitkin County, Colorado. Thompson's writing for the campaign and the art created to accompany it are among the most notable and passionate works he ever produced. The show will feature 125 limited edition silkscreen prints, offset lithographs, reproductions of historical newspaper articles, documentary photographs, as well as a 30-minute BBC documentary on the campaign and additional rare and historic footage.

