Huntington's Disease Louisville Team Hope Walk
to
Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Kentucky Chapter will be hosting the Louisville Team Hope Walk on Sunday, September 12 at 4:00 PM- Harbor Lawn: Waterfront Park. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for Huntington's disease since its inception in 2007.
Huntington's disease is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation with symptoms described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.
For more information call 502-548-3418 or visit kentucky.hdsa.org/about/louisville-team-hope-walk