Hype Man: a break beat play at Actors Theatre

Hip-hop artist Pinnacle and his back-up rapper, Verb, have been laying down tracks together since childhood. Add the skills of genius beatmaker Peep One and a TV appearance to the mix, and their group might finally have it made. But when local police shoot an unarmed black teen, Verb feels called to respond—raising questions about whether it’s the trio’s responsibility as artists to speak out for justice. A timely play about using your voice, filled with explosive energy and electric rhymes.

Audience Advisory: Strong language and discussion of gun-related and racially-motivated violence.

Age Recommendations: 13+

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org