Hypertufa Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

$35/$45 – Members/Non-members

Create the perfect horticultural masterpiece for your garden or patio. Yew Dell’s Director of Marketing & Events and no-holds-barred gardener Jackie Gulbe will guide you through the process of creating your own hypertufa planter. Hypertufa containers are the perfect home for low maintenance plants like succulents and cacti and they are cool looking.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org