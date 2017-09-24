I Come From: A “Voices Inside” Anthology

Who: Antagonist Productions

What: I COME FROM

Description: An outdoor theatre festival, featuring the plays of Kentucky inmates

When: September 21, 22, 23, 24. Gates open at 6:30pm; show starts at 8:00pm

Where: Moondance Amphitheatre (1152 Monarch St. Lexington, KY)

Cost: $10

Antagonist Productions is excited to present I COME FROM, a bold selection of plays written by inmates of the Northpoint Training Center near Danville, Kentucky. Selections from I Come From: A “Voices Inside” Anthology will be mounted by Antagonist Productions at The Moondance Amphitheatre (1152 Monarch St. Lexington, KY) on September 21-24. The gates will open at 6:30 pm with the show starting at 8:00 pm. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy local food trucks, beer, and wine vendors provided by our event sponsors. Admission is $10 at the gate. Antagonist Productions, along with our community sponsors, is very excited to present a night of theatre that will take you into the “Voices Inside”.

Founded by Lexington artist Ian Scott, Antagonist Productions was created earlier this year with a unique dedication to producing the works of Kentucky artists. I COME FROM is the Lexington-based company’s third production this year, and it seems to double down on its local commitment by featuring local playwrights and local guest directors Drew Davidson, Stephanie Pistello, and Trent Stephens, as well as a cast and crew of Central Kentuckians.

