I Found Elvis! at Pioneer Playhouse

July 9 – July 20

I Found Elvis!

by Margaret Swim and Robby Henson

A KY Voices Original!

Mom’s missing! She’s gone AWOL from her own husband’s funeral, sending her daughter on a wild goose chase from Kentucky to the gates of Graceland, where she encounters a parade of quirky characters, including more than one Elvis! Has Mom gone off her rocker, or is Elvis really the answer to all her lost hopes and dreams? Original comedy inspired by “the Elvis concert that never was” at Lexington’s Rupp Arena in 1977. Rated G.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.