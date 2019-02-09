I Heart Presidents Day in Paducah

Paducah Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Paducah Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to hold the fourth annual ‘I Heart Presidents Day’ on Saturday, February 9. The event will take place at the Robert Cherry Civic Center and its a free, so Kids and families can stop by at any time between 10 am and 1 pm. There will be free snacks and gift bags while supplies last.

For more information call 270.519.8408.