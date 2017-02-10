I Love Brandy Tours

Copper and Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

 I Love Brandy Tours at Copper & Kings

Who says romance is Old Fashioned? Celebrate your love of American Brandy with your love! Join us for one of our specialty "I Love Brandy" tours, beginning on the hour the following select days:

Friday, February 10th from 11:00am-8:00pm

Saturday, February 11th from 11:00am-6:00pm

Sunday, February 12th from 11:00am-4:00pm

Tuesday, February 14th from 11:00am-6:00pm

Tour includes an exclusive look at our distillery, brandy chocolates, spirits sampling & cocktail. Learn all about our distillation process and kick off your evening plans at Copper & Kings. $15 per person. Tour includes an exclusive look at our distillery, brandy chocolates, spirits sampling & cocktail.

For more information visit copperandkings.com/events

Copper and Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

