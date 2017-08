I LOVE THE 90s TOUR at The Kentucky State Fair

featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC

DATE:Thursday, August 17, 7 p.m.

TICKETS:$67, $57 and $37 – reserved

Tickets DO NOT include Kentucky State Fair gate admission and parking.

$89, VIP tickets include gate admission and parking pass.

For more information visit kystatefair.org