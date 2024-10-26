I PUT A SPELL ON YOUR: A CREEPY CABARET at The Carnegie

Featuring special guest appearances by the show-stopping, Queen City-based drag performer, The Lady Phaedra, and Cincinnati Opera’s silvery-voice soprano, Victoria Okafor, this will be an evening not to be missed! After the show, stick around for the best Halloween party in town, featuring devilishly delicious cocktails, special performances, and an audience costume contest (with prizes!)

For more information visit thecarnegie.com