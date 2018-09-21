I Was Here Exhibit at the Carnegie

I Was Here is an artistic collaboration between poet Nikky Finney, artist Marjorie Guyon and photographer Patrick J. Mitchell.

The project is composed of 21 Ancestor Spirit Portraits and centers on the public square at Cheapside, which was one of the largest slave auction sites in the United States. It also references the Bight of Benin, the Igbo Landing on St. Simon's Island, Georgia, the Broeck Race Course in Savannah as well as other physical locations central to the transatlantic Middle Passage slave trade.

The exhibit will premiere at the Carnegie Center during Gallery Hop on Friday, September 21, 5:00-8:00 pm. A community conversation, poetry reading and artist’s talk is scheduled for Saturday, September 22, 10:00 am-2:00 pm at the Carnegie Center.

The exhibit is open until Mid October.

About the artists:

Nikky Finney, who is the chair of Creative Writing and Southern Letters at the University of South Carolina, previously was a professor at the University of Kentucky for 23 years and is a founding member of the Affrilachian Poets. She has won numerous national awards for her poetry writing and editing.

Marjorie Guyon, an artist based in Lexington, has shown widely across the country. Her public projects manifest as outdoor exhibitions serving as a means to integrate the transcendent experience of art into the everyday business of living. Her work appears around the country and locally at Keeneland, Saint Joseph Hospital, University of Kentucky Art Museum and UK Healthcare. A commission by the Keeneland Foundation in 2006 sparked her interest in public work.

Patrick J. Mitchell is a published award-winning photographer from New York now living in Lexington. He is also a veteran actor of stage and screen for more than 30 years. He brings his experience back to the Bluegrass from New York to help cultivate aspiring artists and produce plays that speak to the African American Community. He is also an on-air personality at Lexington Community Radio.

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org