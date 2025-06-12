I’m Glad About It: History of Gospel Music in Louisville

The Filson History Society and the Louisville Story Program will co-present a gospel music event to commemorate Black Music Month. Taking place at the Filson on Thursday, June 12th, 2025, the program will feature a panel of contributing writers and their project partners discussing their experience working on content for the book, I’m Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville, 1958-1981, produced by the Louisville Story Program

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/