IMAGINATIVE SURREALISM SUMMER ART CAMP AT THE OMFA

“IMAGINATIVE SURREALISM” ART CAMP AT THE OMFA, sponsored by RiverValley Behavioral Health, is scheduled at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, July 6 to July 10, and will have young artists create dreamlike expressions. Each project will be a study of the Surrealist art movement.

Classes are designed for children ages 6 to 15. All classes are two hours in length with morning sessions, 9 to 11 a.m., and afternoon sessions, 1 to 3 p.m. The art museum offers an annual schedule of FREE spring, summer, and fall camps for area school children. The art museum’s camp series, sponsored by RiverValley Behavioral Health, is the only local art education program taught by professional artists/educators that is provided at no cost to the public and open to any child. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting the museum at 270-685-3181 or education@omfa.us.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.