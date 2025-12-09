IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Carnegie Covington

December 9 and 10, 2025

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY takes the stage in partnership with the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music - CCM. Experience this beloved holiday tale like never before, brought to life with live sound effects and a cast voicing dozens of characters—all before your eyes and ears.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com