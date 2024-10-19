Iam Tongi at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
to
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Photo Submitted
Iam Tongi
Iam Tongi at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Iam Tongi had audiences tearing up from the moment he started singing "Monster" by James Blunt, a moving tribute to his father that became a viral sensation along his journey to winning Season 21 of American Idol. The quiet yet powerful maturity in his voice, his beautiful rasp, and a light island influence permeates every note in every song he sings, invariably taking listeners on an emotional journey.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org