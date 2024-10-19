× Expand Photo Submitted Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Iam Tongi had audiences tearing up from the moment he started singing "Monster" by James Blunt, a moving tribute to his father that became a viral sensation along his journey to winning Season 21 of American Idol. The quiet yet powerful maturity in his voice, his beautiful rasp, and a light island influence permeates every note in every song he sings, invariably taking listeners on an emotional journey.

