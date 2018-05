Ice Cream & A Moovie at Chaney's Dairy Barn

Our annual popular outdoor summer movie series. Featuring featuring Despicable Me 3. Dress up like a Minion!! FREE Admission. Jumping Pillow $2. Check out the new stuff on our playground. NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. Movie starts at dusk.

For more information visit chaneysdairybarn.com