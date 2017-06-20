Ice Cream Float Day at Copper & Kings

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Ice Cream Float Day at Copper & Kings

We're celebrating National #IceCreamSodaDay in the courtyard at Copper & Kings with $3.50 Butchertown Soda floats made with Louisville Cream specialty ice cream!

Choose from a variety of ice creams to pair with a refreshing local Butchertown Soda (Cola, Root Beer, Ginger Beer, or Cream Soda) for an ice creamy treat to beat the summer heat.

Grab a hand pie for lunch and enjoy the afternoon relaxing in our outdoor oasis!

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

