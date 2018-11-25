Ice Skating on the Levee

As part of our grand Winter Wonder on the Levee extravaganza, we are thrilled to announce a brand new 9,000 -square foot ice skating rink—the largest outdoor rink in all of Kentucky! Tickets are available each day for day -of purchase at the Ice Skating on the Levee Skate Shack, located on Third Street next to Brio.

COST

Daily Children's Skating (ages 12 & under): $13 ($8 if bringing own skates)

Daily Adult Skating: $15 ($10 if bringing own skates)

Children's 2018-2019 Season Pass (ages 12 & under): $69 (does not include skate rental)

Adult 2018-2019 Season Pass: $89 (does not include skate rental)

​​

STANDARD HOURS

Monday: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Thursday: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

For more information or to purchase tickets visit newportonthelevee.com