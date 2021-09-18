Ichthus Music Festival

The Ichthus Music Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, with a full slate of talent to take the stage on Servant Heart Farm, 9517 Harrodsburg Road, Wilmore, Ky.

This year’s Ichthus Music Festival is being billed as the Ichthus Music Festival: The Re-Launch Event. The Ichthus Music Festival last took place in 2015, and to mark its much-anticipated return, the festival returns to Servant Heart Farm, which hosted the festival from 1999 to 2012. Joe and Cheryl Lycan are the owners of Servant Heart Farms.

“A great deal of planning and prayer has gone into the return of Ichthus,” Dr. H. Keith Spears, interim president of Campbellsville University, said. “I know the leaders of this phenomenon, Joe and Cheryl Lycan, who have poured their hearts into the music and the mission to bring this back to the hallowed grounds in Wilmore.”

The Ichthus Music Festival was first held in 1970.

The day’s events will get underway at noon. Bands and artists who will take the stage include Kutless, Rhett Walker, Sanctus Real, Soeakers, Dr. Wesley Paul, Brian Hiel and Luis Palau’s Next Generation Alliance.

