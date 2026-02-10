Iconic Paducah Businesses at McCracken County Public Library
led by Historian Roy HenselThursday March 26, 2026 Doors Open 5:00 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM.
Come join us in a journey to the past as we explore four iconic businesses which had and still have a big impact on Paducah: Cohen’s, Kirchhoff’s, Finkel’s and Hank Brothers
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Education & Learning, History