Iconic Paducah Businesses at McCracken County Public Library

led by Historian Roy HenselThursday March 26, 2026 Doors Open 5:00 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM.

Come join us in a journey to the past as we explore four iconic businesses which had and still have a big impact on Paducah: Cohen’s, Kirchhoff’s, Finkel’s and Hank Brothers

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net