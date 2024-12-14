Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village

Saturday, December 7, 14 & 21, 2024 | 4-8:00 p.m.

During the holiday season, Shaker Village will bustle with light-hearted moments that remind us of long-ago winter days filled with wonder and laughter. Make time to delight in life’s simple gifts with family and friends, as lively music, merriment and candlelight illuminate the Village.

Illuminated Evenings will feature holiday music, roaring fires and twinkling lights! Each Saturday evening will feature different performers, as well as programs and tours.

For more information, please call 859.734.5411 or visit shakervillageky.org