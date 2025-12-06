Illumination at Ashland

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, is welcoming the holiday season with three signature events designed to bring families and friends together in one of Kentucky’s most beautiful historic settings. From shopping and twinkling lights to candlelit mansion tours, visitors can experience the warmth and wonder of Christmas at Ashland all month long.

On Friday, December 6, the estate hosts Illumination at Ashland, an annual favorite featuring the lighting of the grand holiday tree, seasonal treats, music, vendor shopping, and a visit from Santa Claus. That evening, guests can also enjoy the first of several Candlelight Tours through the mansion, beautifully adorned for the theme “Christmas Through the Eyes of Children.” Also on December 6, there will be a wreath making workshop.

For more information visit henryclay.org